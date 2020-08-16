Share:

It is quite disheartening to note that Karachi earns Pakistan’s government 55 percent of its tax revenue; yet, the political leadership neglects its development and betterment. Thankfully, the three major political parties in the city, i.e., Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have decided to join hands to end the woes of the metropolitan. This is a laudable step forward. While the political parties took a while to put differences aside, it’s always better late than never.

Now that these parties have decided to work together, they must act quickly to end the miseries of the residents of the megacity. Before anything else, the parties must list down the issues that are plaguing the city. From the electricity crisis to lack of drinking water issues, from the pollution of all sorts to blocked drains, from infrastructural woes to broken roads and the shortage of transport facilities and from drainage concerns to the damages unprotected billboards cause; the city is infested with all kinds of problems.

All these troubles and the ruins in which the public services lie show poor governance of the provincial government and district administration. Nevertheless, solutions to each problem have been discussed and debated time and time again. There is no need in wasting time while deliberating over them. The political parties aforementioned have first-hand knowledge of Karachites’ woes and how these can be addressed.

Now is the time to show some serious action and commitment to the city that continues to be neglected at the expense of 16 million people. Hopefully, PPP, PTI and MQM-P will honour their pledge of developing our port city. If the city sees development and improvement in public services, it will increase profitability. Coordination committee that will be formed needs to act fast to take the city out of the list of least liveable cities in the world.