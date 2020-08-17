Share:

PESHAWAR - Despite tall claims of the PTI government to make reforms in district headquarter hospitals, there is no facility of CT-Scan and MRI in District Headquarter Hospital Daggar Buner. The hospital also lacks facility of female ultrasound specialist.

Some private clinics are charging Rs.4000 per CT-Scan from the poor patients but non-availability of expert radiologists some time lead to misdiagnoses of the patients. The DHQ Daggar also lacks a pathologist for laboratory affairs as the current laboratory is running with the help of technicians.

It is not the issue of DHQ Buner only, but the far-flung districts of Torghar, Shangla and Koshistan also facing absence of radiology department and the poor patients take rented cars on heavy fares to visit Peshawar for their CT-Scan and MRI.

The PTI government has so far failed to provide facilities in these district headquarter hospitals and that is the reason that doctors refer patients to Peshawar for minor issues owing to lack of facilities.

Reliable sources, while talking to the Nation, claimed that some health practitioners were taking commission from the laboratory of District Headquarter Hospital Daggar and that was why they were not interested to hire experienced pathologists.

When contacted the Medical Superintendent of District Headquarter Hospital Daggar Dr Ayub said that CT-Scan and MRI were part of the radiology department and for the purpose they would request to upgrade the hospital and establish a radiology department.

He said it was a long process and would take time to introduce new things in the hospital. However, it was easy to hire someone on vacant post if already available in the hospital, he added.