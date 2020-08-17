Share:

ISLAMABAD - Among those 184 Pakistanis and foreigners who have been given different awards for their services to Pakistan or for best performance in different fields, one is Prof Dr Hameedullah Hashmi.

A doctor of Philosophy in Urdu literature and having master degree in four subjects -- Urdu, Punjabi, Islamic studies and history, Hameedullah Hashmi has been awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in literature. President Dr Arif Alvi had on Friday conferred Pakistan’s civil awards to 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to Pakistan and showing excellence in their respective fields. The investiture ceremony for the said awards would be held on March 23, 2021, according to the Cabinet Division.

Hameedullah Hashmi (83) is from Toba Tek Singh. He has so far written 110 books and is working on his 111th book to be published shortly. His last book on Muhammad Ghori, the first Indian Subcontinent Muslim ruler, was published in the current year. Previously, he was given Allama Iqbal Award in 1990 by Punjab government, Presidential Award in 2000 and a gold medal by Toba Tek Singh district administration in 2007 on the occasion of Pakistan’s golden jubilee.

He served as headmaster of Government Model High School Toba Tek Singh, Assistant Professor at Government College Sahiwal and Attock, Principal at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (China), Aziz Bhatti Army college Mardan and Assistant Professor at Pakistan Embassy School and College Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). Few of his famous books are Heer Waris Shah, Baba Guru Nanak, Shar’ah Bali-i-Jibreel, Shar’ah Kuliat Iqbal, Hazrat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, Qaseeda Burda Shareef, Kafian Khawaja Ghulam Fareed and Seerat Pak (SAW) for children.