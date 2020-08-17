Share:

KARACHI - Karachi excise police on Sunday claimed to have arrested one accused during a major operation and recovered 18kg Garda (narcotics) from his possession besides impounding a motorcycle used in the crime. However, one accused managed to escape.

According to the excise dept sources, Karachi team raided Sikanderabad’s Block No. 4 in Karachi’s Keamari area, arrested accused Muhammad Usman and recovered 18 kg of Garda (drugs) from his possession.

The motorcycle number KLU-7620 used in the crime was also seized, the police claimed. However, one of the accused managed to escape while a case had been registered against arrested accused Muhammad Usman and investigation had been started. Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, department’s secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui congratulated the raiding team for the successful operation and expressed the hoped that the officers and officials of the department would continue crackdown on drug dealers.