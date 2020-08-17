Share:

Spanish-born Enrique "Quique" Setien, a former professional footballer, signed as head coach of Barcelona in January 2020. His resignation comes after FC Barcelona was soundly beaten by Bayern Munich in the Champions League with a score of 8-2.

The president of the FC Barcelona club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, confirmed to Tiempo de Juego on Sunday that Enrique Setien had resigned as Barca's head coach.

According to Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano; Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Xavi are candidates for the position.

The tweet reads: "Bartomeu to @victor_nahe: "Setién is out." The President has left the meeting with Abidal and Planes at the club offices".

​Setien stepped down after Barcelona suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champion's League quarter-final, losing with the eye-watering score of 8-2. It was the first time that the team had conceded eight goals since 1946.

Setien became Barca's head coach in January 2020, signing a contract to 30 June 2022.