ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday urged all stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence the intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

In a tweet he said that the importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough.

The Foreign Minister said, “our collective efforts have so far succeeded in advancing the Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.”

He had earlier this year said that the Afghan peace treaty would be signed in Pakistan’s presence, noting that the efforts for the Afghan peace process’ success were extremely difficult.

“It was not an easy task and Pakistan’s honest efforts made the process finally successful and result-oriented,” he had said.

“It was hard to convince the Taliban for the peace process, but Pakistan made them join the process.”