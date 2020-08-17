Share:

KHANEWAL - Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Sunday said focus on agriculture was of vital importance to improve economic growth. Agriculture is backbone of country’s economy and it would be developed on modern lines. He expressed these views while talking to media persons attending chehlum of wife of former Member National Assembly Aftab Khan Daha (late). About working of his ministry, he stated that Ministry of Food Security and Research work on policy making. The ministry and provinces, after 18th amendments, should ensure coordination and harmony among provinces on matters pertaining to agriculture. To a question about locust attack, he informed that locust attack was noticed in 10 states of neighbourly countries. Therefore, aerial spray was conducted in various areas of Balochistan. Syed Fakhar Imam said the country under vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan was heading towards progress and prosperity. The incumbent government was paying more attention on development of backward areas.

The development projects in district Khanewal would be completed within stipulated time period. No compromise would be entertained in quality of work.

On the occasion, Dr Waqar Ahmed Daha, Shiekh Zulfiqar Ali, Anjum Bashir and many other notables were also present.