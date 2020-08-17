Share:

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has organized a program "Freedom in World Literature" in connection with the online week Independence Day Celebrations.

Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division was the guest of honor at the event. While addressing she stated, “Foundation of Tehreek-e-Pakistan is still in the form of poems of poets. The struggle of those writers who were associated with the freedom movement can never be forgotten. Similarly, wherever the freedom movement took place, the writers took full part in this struggle and awakened their nation.

She said that human beings are naturally like free so human beings naturally want freedom so it is not possible for them not to resist oppression. The slogan "Accession to Kashmir with Pakistan" is also the voice of freedom of Kashmir’s and they have been waiting for 72 years for the international community to hear their voice.

Our government has raised this issue internationally and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has conveyed the voice of Kashmir at every forum and all the world are now taking this issue seriously, she reiterated.

Parliamentary Secretary said that the PAL under the patronage of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood is looking very dynamic. The PAL has started new projects. Dr. Yousuf Khushk will be moving forward in a good way as the spirit of all these projects.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL in his introductory remarks, thanked the participants and said that 72 languages are spoken in our country out of which literature is being created in 52 languages.

The special guest was Dr. Samina Awan. World-renowned scholars Dr. Khalil Toqar (Turkey), Dr. Ludmila Vessiliexa (Russia), Soya Manay (Japan), Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim (Egypt), Dr. Mohammad Kioumarsi (Iran), Dr. Heinz Werner Wessler (Sweden) and Dr. Maroof Shah (Srinagar) presented articles on the freedom movement and the spirit of freedom in the literature of their countries. Program moderated by Farooq Adil.