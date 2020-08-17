Share:

High level meeting was held in National Command and Operation centre (NCOC) on Monday.

The briefing was given on the steps taken for the safety of health of people during Muharram ul Haram. It was told in the meeting that the plan of action containing guidelines has been formed after long consultation with all stakeholders.

Federal Minister for planning and development Asad Umar has directed all stakeholders and especially Chief Secretary to take steps to contain corona virus, take action and impose fine on the violators.

Federal minister underscored the need for wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing and said that the spot testing should be made possible through mobile testing camps for Northern areas bound tourists .