The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has suspended the power supply to the Chairman CDA and mayor Islamabad offices on non-payment of dues.

According to IESCO spokesperson the electricity to the Mayor Office Melody and PWD Main Office G-9 sector has also been suspended on non-payment of dues. Whereas the power supply to the offices of the deputy director PWD and the Blue Area deputy director street lights has also been suspended.

The spokesperson informed that the CDA hasn't paid dues for streetlights since 2019, therefore the power supply has been suspended over non-payment of Rs 1.40 billion. The power supply of the CDA had been suspended after giving notice, he added.

On the other hand CDA spokesperson said that IESCO didn’t give any prior notice before suspending our power supply, IESCO owes us more than what the CDA owes them

He said that the IESCO was paid an amount to set up a different meter for streetlights, IESCO owes them Rs 8 billion, he added.

The CDA spokesperson said that IESCO uses the authority's land for its offices, they have to pay us dues in the form of property taxes and rent for land.