Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Independence was celebrated by the management of the Four Points Sheraton Lahore and Orange Line Metro Rail System, a CPEC JV between China & Pakistan which includes Norinco international, Guangzhou Metro Group and Daewoo Pakistan Group at Sheraton FourPoint Hotel Lahore. The hotel Four Points Sheraton showed their commitment and dedication for this National Cause, enabling success for CPEC by Pakistan and China, showing the Iron Friendship and long lasting strategic partnership. This JV is part of CPEC strategic project and first metro rail project in Pakistan.