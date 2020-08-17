Share:

PESHAWAR - On the instruc­tions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Department of Transport launched the Vehicle Emission Testing Sys­tem (VETS) campaign for the awareness of transporters, drivers and the public in the four districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Ab­bottabad.

According to Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi, about 2,000 vehicles have been checked on the roads in the four districts of the province so far during the campaign and more than 3,000 pamphlets and handbills have been distribut­ed free of cost for public awareness.

The campaign was launched on August 10, and will continue for the next two months. During the campaign, banners and wallpa­pers have been displayed in all the four districts of the province for the benefit of transporters and for public awareness.

Through this way carbon mon­oxide, toxic fumes, harmful emis­sions and noise can not only be reduced but also controlled, said Secretary Transport Zakir Hus­sain Afridi, adding, “Protection of the environment is a collective re­sponsibility of all of us so get out of vehicles.”

Check your vehicle (VETS) to­day to control hazardous smoke, during the VETS campaign, Direc­tor Transport Arshad Khan Afri­di and the concerned manager Pir Zubair are personally supervising the inspection of vehicles on the roads, he informed.

Several fined over violation of corona preventive SOPs

Administration of Peshawar has imposed cash penalties to a large number of people at the stations of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and over violation of corona preven­tive Standard Operating Proce­dures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mo­hammad Ali Asghar, officers of the district administration checked the implementation of the anti-co­rona SOPs at BRT bus stations and inside buses, said a news release issued here Sunday.

During check a large number of people were penalized with cash fine over violation of the SOPs and for not wearing safety masks.