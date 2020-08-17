Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Kurram district administration and police are under huge criticism after some members of the civil society were booked in allegedly fake case of protesting against the security forces after Parachinar bomb blast last month.

According to details, many human rights activists including Syed Muhammad, main petitioner of Islamabad High Court 3G and 4G restoration case in tribal districts, were arrested hours after the protest staged on July 23.

While talking to The Nation on phone Syed Muhammad said that he had nothing to do with the allegations being made in the FIR lodge by district administration.

He claimed that the people of Kurram had launched a protest against security lapse and they were demanding security for their lives and homes. He said that he was booked and tortured for nothing but for fighting for the rights of people.

He said the district administration was already angry on his case in Islamabad High Court for restoration of 3G signals in tribal districts and this was the reason for his arrest in fake case.

He concluded that he was handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). “This department usually deals with terrorists and I am not a terrorist,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Nation frequently contacted the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Kurram district but he did not respond to our phone calls.