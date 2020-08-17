Share:

LAHORE - Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that lack of coordination between the government and institutions on sensitive issues like Kashmir is the worst form of crisis. He said that even the federal minister had accused the Foreign Ministry of doing nothing about the Kashmir issue and this accusation was a charge sheet against the government. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he alleged that PM Imran Khan was responsible for the catastrophes and crises, but it is being said that the sacrifice of Usman Buzdar should be given. Without Niazi no one’s sacrifice will be accepted and the situation will not improve, he added.Hassan Murtaza said that removal of Buzdar will not do anything positive, Niazi will have to go, adding that the real incompetent, and incapable is Imran Khan, while Buzdar is just his puppet. He said that in the presence of Imran Khan there can be no betterment in any field.