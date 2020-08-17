Share:

ISLAMABAD - Linkin Park is turning back the clock in celebration of their record-breaking debut album Hybrid Theory turning 20 with a special-edition reissue coming out Oct. 9 via Warner Records. The L.A. alt-rock band already got the party started by releasing one of the never-before-heard demos from 1999 “She Couldn’t” on Thursday (Aug. 13).

The LP reissue comes in multiple physical and digital formats, including a super deluxe box set, super deluxe vinyl box set and deluxe CD that all come with the original Hybrid Theory as well as the B-Side Rarities with 12 previously-released tracks from the album era.

The super deluxe box set comes with three more CDs, including the accompanying remix record Reanimation, LPU Rarities with 18 exclusive tracks from the Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and Forgotten Demos with 12 unreleased tracks, such as “She Couldn’t.” Three vinyl LPs and three DVDs, featuring unseen live footage from 2000 and 2001 and a replica of the band’s first documentary Frat Party at the Pankake Festival, are also tacked onto the Hybrid Theory super deluxe reissue edition. Extra facets include an 80-page illustrated book with contributions from the band members and previously unseen photos; the original street team 2-track cassette; three lithographs with new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Frank Maddocks; replicata tour laminate; and poster of the late lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

ll of the album’s audio tracks will be available to stream and download online on Oct. 9. Hybrid Theory peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2002 after its initial release on Oct. 24, 2000. It’s also certified 11x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and sold 27 million album copies worldwide, making it the best-selling rock album of the 21st century.