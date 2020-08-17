Share:

LAHORE - Following the directions and observations from Chief Minister Punjab,

Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) immediately

directed to conduct zero waste cleanliness operation in the city.

LWMC and its international contractors deployed all possible resources in the field for effective zero waste cleanliness operation and successfully lifts more than 10,000 tons of solid waste from every nook and corner of the city.

A show-cause notice was also given to three officials of LWMC over their poor performance in the field.

MD LWMC also directed all staff members to remain

in the field till successful completion of Zero waste operation. MD LWMC added that department will practice such operation in the city on daily basis which will be closely monitored by the management of the company. He said that department will observe zero tolerance over negligence from duty. He said not even a single place in the city will be left unattended. Maintaining cleanliness in the city is the top most priority of the company and department is working day and night to ensure its stance.

MD LWMC also appealed the

citizens of Lahore to cooperate with department for proper and effective

maintenance of cleanliness in the city.

Spokesperson LWMC said that without the cooperation of public, LWMC alone cannot maintain cleanliness in the city as citizens also shoulder important social and moral responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness in the city. He added that citizens can dial LWMC Helpline 1139 for registering their waste related complaints.