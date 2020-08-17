Share:

Islamabad August 17 (Online): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Main Line-One project will not only modernize and strengthen Pakistan Railways, but also create thousands of jobs for skilled people and boost industrialization in the country.

According to a release issued by PM Office Media Wing, the Prime Minister said the Main Line-One project will not only provide best travelling opportunities to public but will also make goods transports an easy task. He said this while chairing the meeting on the Main Line-One project in Islamabad on Monday.

Chairing a meeting about ML-1 in Islamabad on Monday, he said it is the key project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Prime Minister said the ML-1 project will provide better travel and freight facilities to the people of the country and will open up a new chapter of socio-economic development.

He said ML-1 will significantly reduce cost of doing business, which will facilitate the business community. He said welfare of the people and development of the country is his government's top priority, while setting up priorities for development projects.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh CPEC Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa and other senior officers attended the meeting.