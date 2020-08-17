Share:

FAISALABAD - A married woman has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station. A police spokesperson said on Sunday that 28-year-old Safia, wife of Hamid Ali, of Chak No 146-RB, became dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute. She swallowed poisonous pills and her condition dilapidated. She was rushed to a hospital but she could not survive. The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A man allegedly strangulated his wife over a domestic dispute in Sahianwala police precincts. A police spokesperson said on Sunday that Farrah Bibi of Chak No 139-RB exchanged harsh words with her husband Ahmad over a domestic dispute. The man, in a fit of fury, allegedly strangled his wife. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.