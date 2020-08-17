Share:

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that the Food Park was a great project of the capital but the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected its business.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi at his office.

The delegation informed the Mayor about key issues of the business community.

ICCI Vice President Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, Malik Sohail Hussain and Khalid Chaudhry, former Senior Vice Presidents, and others were present in the meeting.

However, Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that a Committee would be constituted in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make the Food Park functional again and revive its business activities.

The Mayor further said two representatives, each from ICCI, MCI and Islamabad Restaurants Association would be included in the Committee. He said that special concessions would be given to those businesses who have paid regular rent while food park issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Expressing their views, the delegation members said that the establishment of Food Park in Islamabad was a commendable initiative as it had promoted many businesses in the area while the people were enjoying good food in the facility.

However, they said that the business activities in the Food Park have been ruined due to the outbreak of corona virus. They emphasized that MCI should provide special incentives to the businesses of Food Park so that they could revive their business activities.

They further said that food outlets have been set up in the green area in F-10 Markaz and urged that Mayor Islamabad should intervene himself to remove all such encroachments from that area.