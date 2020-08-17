Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Monday clarified that the only discussion was held with the political parties on Karachi and there has not been any committee formed or agreement with the Center on Karachi.

Addressing a press conference he said: “We are ready to work with the Centre and in fact we also want this to happen.”

Murad Ali Shah said that executive work belonged to the government, not to the political parties.

“Let me make it clear that the administrative and governmental powers of Sindh will not be shared with anyone,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city's three stakeholders Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have agreed to take joint measures for the betterment of the port city. The deliberations were held at Governor House on Saturday night with an agenda of how to bring improvement to Karachi’s infrastructure.

“Sindh is our mother and we will stand affirmed if someone talks about tearing the motherland,” he said.

Sindh CM said coronavirus cases have been decreased. “The media should play a positive role in saving the lives of the people of this country,” he further said.

“Alhamdulillah, we have been quite successful in dealing with the coronavirus. Cases have decreased in Pakistan but the virus has not been completely wiped out,” he said.

He said in the start other provinces were not serious for taking measures against coronavirus and after taking the lead from Sindh Centre and other provinces started taking actions.

He said he was proud that Sindh was the first who waged war against the coronavirus.

Murad criticized the opponents and Centre saying they could not see beyond Karachi and even a small incident in Karachi is being highlighted out of proportion.

He said Karachi is a big city and other parts of the country were also affected by the heavy rains and situation was also deteriorated in other parts of the country as well.

He said they have spent a lot to improve the infrastructure of Karachi but admitted that he can not say there was an improved situation in the city.

Criticising the federal government, Murad said the Centre should focus on carrying its responsibilities as Centre’s inability was putting the provinces in a difficult situation.

“We met with NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal and we make a plan for drainage cleanliness,” CM Sindh added.

He said NDMA has cleaned only three drainages while 35 drainages were cleaned by the Sindh govt.