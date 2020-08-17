Share:

Islamabad - Currently Locust is present in one each district of Balochistan and Sindh, while there is no Locust exist in Punjab and KP.

In the light of prevailing climatic conditions & availability of vegetation in Horn of Africa (HOA) threat though has reduced but is not yet over said National Locust Control Centre (NLCC). As per National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) anti locust survey and control operations are in progress. And in Last 24 hours 202880 hectares area has been surveyed.

In last 24 hours Locust control operation has been carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 1530 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind. In last 6 months , control operation has been carried out on 1,111,920 hectares area of land. On Sunday Locust is present in one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh.

In the light of prevailing climatic conditions & availability of vegetation in Horn of Africa (HOA) threat though has reduced but is not yet over. Lasbela District requires a continuous Survey effort for early detection of any presence. It is to be ensured that survey data (Presence or ABSENT) is also uploaded through eLocust. A reported probable Adult Group migration from Oman requires vigilance especially along coastline of Karachi, Thatta and Sajawal.

As per National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), no Locust present in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. However, Locust is present in one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh. No warning received from FAO for commencement of migration from Horn of Africa (HOA).Threat from HOA has reduced, however FAO recommends staying on guard and being vigilant. Day to day situation in HOA is being very closely monitored by FAO and an early warning well in advance will be issued in case of any kind of migration activity. Monitoring and vigilance is suggested along coast line from Karachi to Sujawal for any Locust settlement due to migration from Oman. Confirmed breeding in Thraparkar and probable breeding in Cholistan alongwith developmental stage of existing locusts needs to be monitored closely and reported immediately. All the areas which have received rains and have been affected by presence of Adult Locusts in past may experience late hatchings as already experienced in Lasbela/Uthal.Confirmatory re-survey of selected areas in consultation with DPP/ DAE representatives be carried out. Any kind of survey (presence or absence) or control activity is required to be uploaded to FAO servers using available eLocust resource. Same to be ensured through DPP representatives. Migration expected from Rajasthan (India) towards central & southern Punjab and also towards central Sindh.