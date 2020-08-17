Share:

According to the agency, the strike was carried out on an army checkpoint near the settlement of Tell al-Zakhab.

According to the newspaper al-Watan, one of the injured persons is a Syrian Army officer. The newspaper reported that the US patrol tried to break into a zone controlled by the Syrian Army, but did not say whether the aircraft that launched the attack was American or belonged to another country.

Meanwhile, the Russian military has reported that Turkish military personnel were hit by an explosion in Idlib Province during a joint patrol mission with Russians.