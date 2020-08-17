Share:

ISLAMABAD - The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 288,716 with only 670 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday. Sharing the data, he said total 6,168 deaths had been reported from the disease with only six during last 24 hours. He said that 266,301 patients had been recovered while 769 were in critical condition. He said so far 4,162 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,768 from Punjab, 1,511 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,073 from Islamabad, 312 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,303 from Balochistan and 119 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He said 2,317 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,182 from Punjab, 1,238 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 from Islamabad, 60 from Gilgit Baltistan, 138 from Balochistan and 60 were reported from AJK.