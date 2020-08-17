Share:

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz while emphasizing Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, commanded the services of the Saudi government, especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He was speaking to a webinar organized by Pakistan Doctors Group (PDG) in Riyadh in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The webinar brought together a galaxy of Pakistani diplomats, intellectuals, health practitioners, educationists and economists.

Raja Ali Ejaz also extended his warm greetings to the Pakistani community and highlighted the significance of the day.

National anthems of both Pakistan and Saudi were played on this occasion as a note of tribute to Pak-Saudi friendship.

The participants of the webinar highlighted the significance of Independences Day and emphasized the great sacrifices of the Muslims leaders under the exemplary patronage of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They also underlined Pakistan’s regional and global importance citing the historical, geo-strategic location and rich natural resources of our beloved country.

In their live messages with great patriotic zeal and fervor, they eulogized great services of Pakistani doctors for Pakistani community and paid sincere tributes to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and his team for the unprecedented role to ensure regional and international peace and integrity especially in the Muslim Ummah.

They called upon all the citizen of our beloved country Pakistan to contribute in welfare and development and collective building of our nation.

We are patriotic Pakistanis ready to offer our services for our nationals across the globe, they remarked in their online address to the community.

A recorded video message of renowned script writer and TV host Anwar Maqsood was also shared with the participants. Maj Gen (R) Khawar Hanif also extended his Jashan Azadi greetings with the participants in absentia.

Dr Asad Ullah Roomi paid great tributes to leaders of Pakistan freedom movement that coined us an independent homeland. He also apprised the participants about the scope of services PDGR is providing to the underprivileged community in Riyadh.

He greatly appreciated the help and support by PDGR executive and general body members, community members and Pakistan Embassy in this noble cause.