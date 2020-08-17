Share:

Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 289,215 on Monday, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,175.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 488 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 126,182 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,447 in Punjab, 35,215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,390 in Islamabad, 12,295 in Balochistan, 2,184 in Azad Kashmir and 2,502 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,322 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,182 in Punjab, 1,239 in KP, 138 in Balochistan, 173 in Islamabad, 60 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,299,601 coronavirus tests and 22,448 in last 24 hours. 269,087 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 771 patients are in critical condition.