Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday invited the world’s attention towards the human rights violations and bloodshed in Indian held Kashmir.

Participating in a Special Virtual Session of D-8 Commissioners, Director General European Commission and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Tariq Karim apprised the participants of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of year-long inhuman military siege, communication blackout, and egregious violations of human rights.

The Special Session of the D-8 Commission, co-chaired by Turkey, was held virtually. Tariq Karim participated in the meeting as Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8. Pakistan is a founding member and key contributor to the D-8 activities. Other members include Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Turkey.

Tariq Karim said despite widespread international condemnation, the Indian occupation forces continued to brutalize and disenfranchise the Kashmiris.

He stressed the importance of the world community and brotherly nations taking steps to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people and promote the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his remarks, the D-8 Secretary General Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari updated the Member States on the activities and initiatives of the Secretariat.

10th D-8 Summit to be held in Dhaka discussed

He informed about the steps taken by the Secretariat and D-8 Health and Social Protection programme office in order to provide support and strengthen cooperation among Member States in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Secretary General also updated on the status of various D-8 projects/ initiatives.

The meeting discussed various issues related to preparations for the 10th D-8 Summit to be held in Dhaka. The D-8 Commissioner for Bangladesh briefed on the programme and events being planned for the next Summit.

In his interventions, Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8 Tariq Karim appreciated the efforts to organize the Special Session of the D-8. Highlighting unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19, he stated that “smart lockdown” policy and other measures taken by the government have led to a significant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan with notable reduction in new cases and fatality rate.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s major initiatives to combat the pandemic including $8 billion relief package for vulnerable groups; Ehsas Emergency Cash Program; and “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance international cooperation to combat the pandemic.