Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan recorded highest-ever remittances from overseas Pakistanis in July 2020, reaching $2,768 million.

On Twitter, the prime minister shared the statistics, calling it “more good news” for Pakistan’s economy.

“Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,” he wrote.

Last week, PM Imran had appreciated overseas Pakistani workers for sending more remittances through banking channels.

"Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7 percent annual growth and totaled $21.8 billion for the year," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

In his statement, the prime minister had thanked overseas workers for the remittances, which he said were much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9%.

