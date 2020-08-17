Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - PML Punjab Vice- President Chaudhry Saleem Baryar called on Acting Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here at his residence on Sunday as both discussed the political situation in the country.

Chaudhry Saleem Baryar briefed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the situation regarding party affairs. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appreciated the efforts of Saleem Baryar for the party.

Issuing necessary instructions regarding party affairs, he directed that the process of organising the party should be completed soon and the workers should be mobilised at the grassroots level.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that PML had always given priority to the solution of public problems. He noted that the country’s economic situation was very weak because of the corona pandemic. He said Pakistan Muslim League distributed medicines and rations to deserving families during Ramazan and also on the occasion of Eid.

Kamyab Jawan Programme to create 50,000 jobs: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday said the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) might help create 50,000 jobs by the year-end through further disbursement of loans amounting to around Rs 5 billion among 10,000 registered Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) under its Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

Loans of Rs 1 billion had already been disbursed among 2,190 qualified entrepreneurs since the launch of YES, while the executing banks had approved two tier financing of Rs 3 billion for 7,592 eligible businesses, Usman Dar said while highlighting the main youth empowerment initiatives, taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf since its inception two years ago. Out of the total approved loans, evaluation of 5,402 businesses was still underway, he added.

The Bank of Khyber (BoK), the Bank of Punjab (BoP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), which deal with the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, sanctioned Rs four billion soft loans for 28,859 SMEs after scrutinizing total 58,031, selected for carrying out the businesses’ analysis, the SAPM told APP. Out of 28,859 SMEs, he said, 14,664 had been rejected by the banks, whereas 6,489 were under processes.

The SAPM said after evaluating the pre-feasibilities of all the applicants of YES, the banks had initially selected total 58,031 businesses for scrutiny. Scrutiny of some 10,699 was still underway, while 18,473 had been rejected.