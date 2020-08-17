Share:

Islamabad - Petroleum Division has developed an advanced and innovative dashboard application for effective management and monitoring of Oil and Gas E&P information for first time in the country.

The Exploration Management System (EMS) is basically a Windows-based, multi-user GIS database application which will enable Directorate of Petroleum Concession to access real-time E&P data information, said a spokesman of the Petroleum Division.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Secretary Petroleum Division supervised the project to actualize it in line with high-calibration within specified time frame.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision of digitalisation of Pakistan, Petroleum Division has developed an advanced and innovative dashboard application for effective management and monitoring of exploration and productions (E&P) information for first time in the country with collaboration of LMKR- a petroleum technology company, said the spokesman.

The project of management and monitoring of Oil and Gas E&P information has been met without extra budget allocation, provision of IT equipment or any external/foreign assistance, the spokesman claimed.

This will help officers to take quick actions/ decisions in case of reduced production, suspended wells, shut-in wells and delayed drilling due to any technical or operational issues.

Advanced data filtering tools will provide options to customize the query to see company/basin/country wise historical and current E&P activities and information. Output reports in form of PDF, Excel sheet and GIS layer can be extracted from this application against any standard or customized search.

Planned vs Actual wells dashboard will help monitoring the performance of the companies against the plans and commitments. Production dashboard will help monitor daily/ weekly production of wells and fields for any company or for all companies.

Utilization of this dashboard will help increasing Oil and Gas production by taking necessary actions and corrective measures where production is reduced or stopped due to any reason.

DGPC can use this dashboard to set KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators) and Performance bench marking of E&P companies in addition to provide ease of doing business to the E&P Companies while ensuring compliance of rules and commitments made under relevant agreements.

EMS dashboard is a great initiative towards digital transformation, data analytics, data mining and data learning. This will lead us towards the data driven decisions and implementations.

Petroleum Division is committed to continuous improvement and advancement in E&P sector because indigenous gas & oil production will ultimately contribute in the growth of country’s economy.av