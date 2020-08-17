Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting Tuesday wherein political, economic and security issues will be deliberated upon.

The huddle will discuss a 10-point agenda besides a briefing will be given over situation after UAE and Israel brokered deal while another briefing will inform the cabinet about annuling appointments of members of parliament in commissions, authorities and boards.

The meeting will approve export of locally produced surgical and N-95 masks while an approval in extension of implementation of mandatory service act for employees of NIFT, Security Printing Corporation and Security Papers Limited is also on the agenda while the cabinet will also approve to apply mandatory service act to PTV employees.

The cabinet will also be informed regarding progress made in formation of boards for electricity distributors companies.

The meeting will also approve to get land for federal government servants colony Quetta.

A briefing will also be given to the cabinet on pension fund.