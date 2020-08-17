Share:

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the path of real nationwide change and his revolutionary and far-reaching measures are going to build a new Pakistan. He said that through Prime Minister’s big initiatives savings of Rs 2.5 thousand billion rupees have been made in the last two years which is enough to prove his strategy, political acumen and competence.

Taking to twitter on Monday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the present Government has made huge savings in major projects like Reko Diq, Karkey and GIDC while new low-cost agreements with IPP's and private companies are also Imran Khan's vision which has given big sigh of relief to the national exchequer.

He said that the success in the gas surcharge case would result in the recovery of Rs 400 billion from private companies as well. He said that the increase in national remittances was a welcoming step which would strengthen the national economy.

Punjab Senior Minister said that despite the Corona crisis, the rise in the stock market and an increase of 13,000 points in three months shows the success of the present Government, as well as the international rating agency Moody's acknowledgment is also a good omen. He said that declaring Pakistan as economically stable is a big breakthrough. Under his leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan is achieving more and more successes on the internal and external fronts and will further achieve in the next three years, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that this process of progress and prosperity will go further strong and ensure the protection of the rights of the common man in the coming days.