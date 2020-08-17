Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had saved Rs 2,344 billion through his strategy and efforts during the last two years. This amount was more than Pakistan’s three-year development budget, he remarked in a tweet. The minister said that $ 7 billion were saved in Reko Diq peoject which were equal to Rs 1,100 billion whereas $ 1.5 billion were saved in Karkey project which were equal to Rs 240 billion. Moreover, he said Rs 400 billion were saved in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) whereas Rs 604 billion would be saved in new agreement with IPPs.