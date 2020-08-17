Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Monday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team for investigation in an alleged corruption case related to Sports Board Punjab.

Sources claimed that Abbasi failed to satisfy NAB during the investigation.

Talking to media, after showing up before NAB, Hanif Abbasi said he was asked to answer 20 questions and criticized NAB’s questionnaire.

Abbasi claimed he was asked not to return back to Pakistan while being in Medina, and vowed not to leave former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his party. The PML-N stalwart said that he has been asked to appear before the NAB again on August 27.

The Bureau is probing Hanif Abbasi in an alleged corruption case related to the Sports Board Punjab.

A notice sent earlier by NAB reads: “The inquiry proceedings have revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence which relates to the commission of the said offence. You are advised that failing to comply with this notice may entail penal consequences as provided in Section 2 of the schedule of National Accountability Ordinance 1999.”