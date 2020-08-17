Share:

KARACHI - SSP Investigations Bashir Brohi said that police had arrested a member of the “White Corolla Gang” accused on being involved in multiple robberies in a raid carried out in the city’s Clifton on Sunday. As per details, the accused, identified as Umair, was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage from a house where the gang committed a robbery and came to know about his whereabouts from a tip they received.

The “White Corolla Gang” followed people from banks and money exchanges to their homes in a white Corolla, armed with Kalashnikov rifles where they would carry out the robberies, said police.

The SSP disclosed that the accused had carried out robberies in the jurisdiction of over 10 police stations.

SSP Brohi said that the gang had seven members and was led by a person named Sadiq who was the mastermind of these robberies. He added that six other members of the group were on the run and the police were carrying out raids on information provided by Umair.

Youth killed, two injured in clash

A youth was killed and two persons were injured in a clash between groups of Jat clan near Mirpur Bathoro on Sunday. According to rescue sources, two groups of Jat clansmen clashed in village Kamal Khan Jat near Mirpur Bathoro. As a result, three persons Ghulam Nabi, Allah Bachayo and Mazafar Jat were injured.

The two injured were rushed to Hyderabad hospital in a critical condition while youth Allah Bachayo succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The tense situation had gripped the village as more bloodshed was feared, while a mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ houses. No case could be filed till filing this report, however, police said that an investigation into the incident had been started.

9 driver constables promoted to rank of head constable

The departmental promotion committee headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Adeel Hussain Chandio has accorded approval for the promotion of nine driver constables to the rank of head constables.

According to the police spokesman, a meeting of five-member committee headed by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio was held at Police Headquarters.

Superintendent of Police special Branch, Noorul Haq Rind, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hali road Aurangzeb Abassi, MTO Ali Hassan Panhwer, Sheet Clerk Bashir Hussain Shah and In-charge IT Fayaz Memom were the members of the committee.

After examining the performance and departmental record of nine driver constables, committee accorded approval for their promotion to the next grade as head constable. The SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, on the occasion, greeted all promoting officials and hoped that they would discharge their duties with commitment and dedication.

Rangers arrests 10 including street criminals

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday arrested 10 accused including drug peddlers and street criminals from different parts of the metropolis. According to a news release, the paramilitary force apprehended three drug peddlers from Kalri and Iqbal Market area.

The Rangers also arrested seven street criminals from the areas including Shahra e Faisal, Soldier Bazaar, Chakiwara and Baghdadi. The arrested were involved in number of crimes including looting citizens, car lifting and others. The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.