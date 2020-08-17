Share:

LARKANA - The members of All Sindh Readers Forum took out a large rally which after marching through various major roads culminated at Jinnah Bagh here on Sunday demanding opening of all public and private libraries across Sindh.

Protesters Sajad Ali Shah, Mahtab Mirani, Muhammad Azam Dahri, Farman Memon said while talking to newsmen that all libraries had been forcibly closed since past five months due to coronavirus pandemic and the educated people including students had been deprived of reading books to enhance their knowledge.

They said our parents were also extremely worried because many of us intended to appear in the next competitive examinations of the federal and provincial service commissions and wanted to prepare ourselves for the gazetted jobs. They said most of the students lived in backward areas and belonged to poor families hence could not afford to procure costly books hence they availed the facilities of libraries.

They said lockdown had been eased, markets, shops and marriage halls had been opened but it was a pity that most essential libraries were still closed due to which we were of the considered opinion that education was not the priority of the present rulers.

They said the standard of education was constantly declining and closing educational institutions including libraries for long would certainly increase illiteracy in the province which could not be tolerated by any educated society.

They urged the provincial rulers to not only open Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library in Larkana but all libraries in Sindh must also be opened for readers so that students could be able to read and prepare themselves for securing their future or else, they would expand their protests to all districts.