Deputy Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government badly disappointed the masses as it destroyed the economy and collapsed the every institution.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday, he said unemployment and inflation made it impossible for a common man to afford one time meal in day. He said the education and health sectors were on the verge of collapse.

Liaqat Baloch said closure of private and public educational institutions were closed for the months, destroying the future of millions of students and effecting livelihood of teachers. He said electricity load shedding issue was turning into worst as the rural areas of Sindh and its capital were under the grip of worst power crisis.

He said conspiracies were being hatched to initiate sectarian violence in the country. He said Qadyani and secular lobbies were set to damage the Islamic identity of Pakistan. He said a weak and incapable government which was imposed on the country was unable to resolve these crises. Therefore, he said, national leadership should join hand and develop a united strategy to bring the country out of prevailing process.

Baloch said Muslim world was passing through a very difficult time. He said Kashmir and Palestine were burning but the entire world and majority of Muslim countries were posing as silent spectators. He said Muslims inside India were being victimized with a planned agenda.