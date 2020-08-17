Share:

Sita, a city of Dadu District with a population of almost 50,000 people, is deprived of a public library. As a result, students are suffering because they cannot engage in self-education during these testing times. The library is the place where students go for their self-study and for the preparation of different competitive exams. Some activist students of the city went to the MNA of the constituency to raise this issue. Although the local MNA recognized the issue, no progress has been made so far. Students of Sita city are eagerly waiting for the government to provide a library facility. We students are demanding from the Sindh government to provide a library to the students of the city.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

JAMSHORO.