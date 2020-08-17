Share:

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Monday hinted at the reopening of schools in two shifts across the province from September 15.

“We are mulling for reopening of schools in two shifts as it would be better for children”, the minister said in his statement.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be finalised in meeting with the schools owners and added that final decision about reopening of schools in Punjab will be taken in the first week of August.

Earlier this week, it was decided that the educational institutions in the country would reopen from September 15.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had chaired a meeting of all education ministers which finalised that the schools and universities would resume classes from next month.

Last week, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had warned against early reopening of educational institutions in the province.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani had termed the private schools association’s decision about reopening of educational institutions tantamount to challenge the writ of the government.

