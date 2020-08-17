Share:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar thirty one Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit nineteen and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is Partly Cloudy with chances of rain-thundershowers while in Leh partly cloudy.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar twenty-four, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh ten, Pulwama and Anantnag twenty-one, Shopian and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade.