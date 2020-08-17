Share:

For promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), provincial government is taking concrete steps.

To facilitate tourists in Peshawar, the provincial government has decided to launch a safari train project and a bus service.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval for revival of steam safari train project.

The safari train will run on two routes, one from Peshawar to Attock while the other from Peshawar to Takht-Bhai area of district Mardan.Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch bus service for tourists to visit the walled city areas of Peshawar.