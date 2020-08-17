Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Scrutiny committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case is to submit final report to ECP today (Monday) In the previous month the Scrutiny committee in foreign funding case was directed by the Commission to submit its report on August 17. Meanwhile, the main petitioner in the case against the ruling party Akbar S Baber is of view that the committee will not be able to submit the report as they had carried out no scrutiny despite their meetings over more than 75 occasions. While talking to The Nation Akbar S Baber said that the committee had failed to collect the relevant details in the case.He maintained that in coming days all the responsibility of the case and its verdict would be on the shoulders of ECP as it was the responsible body for resolving such cases.