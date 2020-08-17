Share:

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Farah Masood directed the officers to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. She said this while presiding over a meeting held on Sunday to review security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram. Commissioner said that while maintaining the atmosphere of peace, love and brotherhood in the division, mutual solidarity must be promoted.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Kausar briefed the meeting about security measures taken for Muharram’s processions and Majalis. The meeting was informed that during Ashura Muharram, a total 5,489 mourning Majalis would be held and 1,225 processions would be taken out across the division.

RPO further briefed that a total of 7,116 police personnel would perform their duties during Ashura Muharram while the services of 3,584 volunteers had also been acquired besides calling Army and Rangers for any emergency. The RPO said that the entry of 208 scholars had been banned besides gagging of 77 Ulema in the division. He further told that a special divisional command and control cell had been established besides making special traffic plan for smooth traffic flow on the roads across the division.