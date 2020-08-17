Share:

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has decided to move a privilege motion against Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as he did not present himself before the Committee. He had been summoned by the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights in relation to the cases of missing persons.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar stated that the NAB Chairman had been called for a briefing due to his capacity as the Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission. He said that the IG Sindh attended the meeting but Javed Iqbal did not.

According to the registrar, Chairman NAB could not attend the meeting because of health concerns. The registrar also said that Chairman NAB could not come for security reasons due to former President Asif Ali Zardari's NAB court hearing. It is understandable that the Chairman NAB could not attend due to his health; however security reasons due to Asif Ali Zardari's summoning and Pakistan Peoples Party are not fathomable and justified.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the Standing Committee has decided on proceeding with a privilege motion in the Parliament against NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.