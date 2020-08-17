Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior bureaucrats have started lobbying to get lucrative post in World Bank which would be vacant after completion of three years tenure of Shahid Ashraf Tarar in October.

According to the sources, the federal government is finalizing the name of senior bureaucrat while three names are under consideration including Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan, Secretary Establishment Division Dr. Ijaz Munir and Secretary Finanace Division Kamran Baloch for the post of Executive Director World Bank. They said Azam Khan was the strongest candidate for the position and Secretary Cabinet Division Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera has started lobbying to get post of Secretary to PM.

In October 2017, the PMLN last government appointed former Chairman National Highway Authority under Communication Division Shahid Ashraf Tarar in World Bank as ED.

PM Imran Khan would conduct interviews and finalize the name of a bureaucrat to appoint new ED in world Bank in September for a period of three years.