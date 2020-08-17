Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Sirajul Haq has said that some ministers have started counting ‘merits’ of Israel after the UAE’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with the Jewish nation.

In a statement issued from here on Monday, Siraj said it seemed government was waiting for some signals from somewhere to make the same move as did by the gulf country. But, he warned, the rulers must keep in their minds that Pakistani nation would never allow them to damage the cause of Al-Qudas.

He said if Islamabad retreated today from free-Palestine-from-Zionist-regime cause today then it could also make escape from Kashmir cause in future. Therefore, he added, the government ministers and some secular lobbies must stop making rhetoric on the matters related to the ideology of Pakistan.

The JI Chief said troika of India, Israel and America could never succeed in their mission to damage and capture the resources of Muslim world if Ummah created unity in its ranks.