I would like to draw the attention of the Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission to the SPSC Advertisement No. 09/2019 dated 30.07.2019 for Combined Competitive Exam (Executive Cadre), CCE-2020. In the above-mentioned advertisement, SPSC takes pride in regularizing CCE on an annual basis and carries the policy that the maximum age limit to apply is 30. Unfortunately, this year it does not seem to be possible to conduct the CCE within a year as the screening test result for CCE, conducted on 5th of January, 2020, is still pending.

It may be due to the current pandemic or just inefficiency on behalf of the SPSC due to which aspirants wait years to appear in CCE’s. SPSC must realize that due to this delay a lot of competent and well-deserved individuals are losing their chance to appear in the coming exams due to the age barrier. The chairman is requested to take immediate action and announce the pending CCE 2020 screening test result. The SPSC must not lose its pride of regularly conducting CCE.

ADIL AHMED,

Shikarpur.