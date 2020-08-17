Share:

Non availability of text books published by Punjab Text Board (PTB) and National Book Foundation (NBF) in the markets have driven students into fears of losing one academic year.

The students and their parents said that the process of examination will start within six months but unfortunately both NBF and PTB have failed to publish books of all the subjects of class 6 to 12 and their claims of ensuring timely availability of books in the market have remained only tall claims. Owing to Corona virus epidemic the students are sitting idle at homes due to non availability of books.

The students spend their time idle and they continue remain engaged in unhealthy activities till late night as the non publication of books during the last five months have changed their habits as this precious period they would have spent in reading books had the books become available to them.

The students of 11th and 12th class are suffering heavily as the excellent achievement in the result of intermediate examination serves as destiny changer in their life. A lower grade in the examination plays havoc in their future life and a high grade brightens their future.

The books of Chemistry, Bio, Math , Islamiat and other subjects of 11th class and books of the subjects including Chemistry , Pak Studies, Computers and others are out of print.

The students and their parents have appealed to the Prime Minister to at least save the Education sector from annihilation.