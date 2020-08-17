LAHORE - SRINAGAR (INP): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt along a delegation visited the house of ailing General Secretary of Awami Action Committee Ghulam Nabi Zaki to inquire about his health.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt speaking to the people on the occasion said it was the right time to resolve Kashmir dispute and called for initiation of a dialogue process at the earliest.
Professor Abdul Ghani Butt said that Chinese presence in Ladakh had added a new dimension to present situation, which if escalated would be disastrous for the whole region. He said in order to avoid any untoward situation it is imperative that the Kashmir dispute be resolved through dialogue. He lauded the efforts of the Government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran aimed at highlighting the Kashmir dispute at international level.