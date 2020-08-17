Share:

LAHORE - SRINAGAR (INP): In Indian ille­gally occupied Jammu and Kash­mir, senior Hurriyat leader, Pro­fessor Abdul Ghani Butt along a delegation visited the house of ailing General Secretary of Awami Action Committee Ghulam Nabi Zaki to inquire about his health.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt speaking to the people on the occasion said it was the right time to resolve Kashmir dispute and called for initiation of a dia­logue process at the earliest.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt said that Chinese presence in Ladakh had added a new dimen­sion to present situation, which if escalated would be disastrous for the whole region. He said in order to avoid any untoward sit­uation it is imperative that the Kashmir dispute be resolved through dialogue. He lauded the efforts of the Government of Pa­kistani Prime Minister Imran aimed at highlighting the Kash­mir dispute at international level.