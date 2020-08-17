Share:

Peshawar - Protest against suspension of special Khassadars’ salaries and other incentives of the elders of Ghalanai, the headquarters of Mohmand district, continued for the 10th day on Sunday. The Peshawar-Bajaur Highway remained closed for all traffic from 8am to 2pm. On the other hand, due to the daily road blockade, transporters and passengers of Bajaur also staged a sit-in in front of DC Office Mohmand and chanted slogans against the administration of Mohmand district.

Passengers and drivers allegwd that due to the incompetence and negligence of the Mohmand administration, the people protested daily resulting in closure of Peshawar-Bajaur Highway for hours. Passengers are facing severe difficulties in getting to reach Peshawar. They urged the Mohmand administration to immediately resolve the issue to avoid daily protests and road closures.