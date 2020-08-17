Share:

LAHORE - In the light of instructions of the Ministry of Higher Education and Professional Training, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will be reopened phase-wise from today (Monday). In this regard, special instructions have been issued to the students, faculty, and allied staff to fully implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. All buses and hostels have been disinfected with disinfectant spray, say’s a press release issued here on Sunday. The departments have been thoroughly washed while students have been advised to follow SOPs and instructions, like social distancing and wearing face mask, while on campus, traveling in university buses and residing in hostels.